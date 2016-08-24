Aug 24 A spokesman for Italian insurance group
Unipol, asked about the impact of the Italian earthquake in
central Italy, says:
* From early estimates, and hoping there will be no new
episodes, the overall exposure of Unipol is fairly limited.
* The quake is not expected to trigger the group's 200
million euro Azzurro Re Catastrophe bond maturing in 2019
* Issued last year the Azzurro Re bond was the first
so-called catastrophe bond to cover earthquake risk in Italy
* Investors who buy a catastrophe bond enjoy a high yield
but lose the value of the bond if an event occurs within agreed
parameters, including factors such as location and severity.
