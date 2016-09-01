Sept 1 Italian stocks:

* Shares in insurer Assicurazioni Generali and bank UniCredit little changed at open after exclusion from EURO STOXX 50 stock index

* Broker ICBPI says in a note the revision forces passive funds such as ETFs to adjust their portfolios accordingly

* By 0707 GMT shares in Generali rise 0.4 percent, UniCredit gains 1.7 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)