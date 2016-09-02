MOVES-Clarke replaces Ademakinwa on Deutsche FIG syndicate
LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Oliver Clarke has replaced Adekunle Ademakinwa on Deutsche Bank's financial institutions syndicate desk, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Sept 2 UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah says:
* the lender will take part in the sale process of Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFerrara.A fresh attempt will be made to sell the four small banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November, after three bids submitted last month were rejected. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Oliver Clarke has replaced Adekunle Ademakinwa on Deutsche Bank's financial institutions syndicate desk, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* If issue is fully subscribed, company will receive proceeds of about 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.4 million) before issue costs
ABU DHABI, Jan 31 Abu Dhabi lenders First Gulf Bank (FGB) and National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), which are merging to create one of the largest banks in the Middle East and Africa, posted contrasting fourth-quarter results on Tuesday.