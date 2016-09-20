Sept 20 Italy's Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese says:

* to hold shareholder meeting to approve transformation into joint stock company on Oct. 28, in first call, Oct. 29, in second call

* to pay 0.4747 euros per share to shareholders exercising withdrawal rights, adding it will limit the exercise of this right

* it will submit to shareholders a plan for the share consolidation