Sept 27 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena:

* Shares in the troubled lender are volatile

* The stock is up 0.4 percent by 0847 GMT, after earlier rising as much as 4.7 percent

* The bank said on Monday it was considering a voluntary conversion of its debt into equity.

* Italy's banking index is down 0.73 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)