UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 5 Yoox Net-A-Porter says:
* It issued 1,999,495 ordinary shares as Richemont exercised its right to convert some Category B shares into ordinary shares to bring its stake back to 25 percent of YNAP's voting capital
* Richemont now owns 22,693,459 ordinary shares out of a total of 90,791,175 and 42,906,138 B shares out of a total of 42,906,138
* Richemont's stake had been slightly diluted by a 100 million euro capital increase reserved to Dubai entrepreneur Mohammed Alabbar Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources