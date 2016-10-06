MILAN Oct 6 Shares in UniCredit rose more than 3 percent on Thursday after Il Messaggero daily reported that France's Amundi had made a higher-than-expected 4 billion-euro ($4.5 billion) offer for the Italian bank's asset manager Pioneer. * Pioneer had previously been valued at around 2.5-3 billion euros, broker ICBPI said in a note * Il Messaggero said consortium led by Poste Italiane may now try to raise its own bid for Pioneer * UniCredit was not immediately available for comment, Amundi declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)