Oct 7 Benetton family holding Edizione says:

* it appoints former Telecom Italia chief Marco Patuano as its new CEO

* Fabio Cerchiai, who is currently chairman of airport and motorway operator Atlantia, will become Edizione's chairman

* Gilberto Benetton, shareholder and current chairman of Edizione, will become vice-chairman

* appointments will be rubber stamped in January

* the Benetton family controls travel caterer Autogrill and Atlantia through Edizione Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)