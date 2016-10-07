Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
(Corrects figure in headline to 106 mln euros from 108 mln euros)
Oct 7 Credito Valtellinese says:
* Closed sale of non-performing loan portfolio with gross book value of 106 million euros
* Loans were secured and had been granted for the most part to real estate companies
* Price was around 41 percent of nominal value
* Still working working on the disposal of unlikely-to-pay loans worth 180 million euros
* Has sold a total of 430 million euros in NPLs since the start of the year (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability