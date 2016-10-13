Oct 13 UniCredit's online broker business Finecobank :

* shares fall 1 percent after placement of 20 percent stake on Wednesday

* UniCredit shares down 0.3 percent after reversing early gains

* Italy's biggest bank by assets sold on Wednesday a 20 percent stake in FinecoBank, raising 552 million euros ($618 million) as it seeks to bolster its financial strength. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)