Oct 17 Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena:

* Shares rise 1 percent at open after it says it mandated its chief executive to look at an alternative proposal for capital strengthening received from former Industry Minister Corrado Passera

* The bank said on Saturday it had asked its CEO Marco Morelli to further analyse the plan received on Oct. 13. A source said the board was now expected to discuss it at a meeting on Tuesday. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)