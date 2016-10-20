UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 Freni Brembo Spa says:
* will spend $93 million to build additional new foundry for production of cast iron discs in Mexico;
* new foundry, which will be adjacent to one inaugurated on Thursday, to be operational by end-2017
* the new facility will have melting capacity of around 100,000 tonnes per year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources