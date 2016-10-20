Oct 20 Unicredit:

* Wellington Management Group held 5.2 percent stake in Italy's FinecoBank as of Oct. 13 - regulatory filing

* Unicredit placed a 20 percent stake in its online bank unit FinecoBank on Oct. 13

* Norges Bank held 3.38 percent stake in FinecoBank as of Oct. 18 - filing by market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)