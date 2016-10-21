UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 21 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena:
* Shares halted after rising 9.97 percent
* According to Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday, sovereign wealth funds from Qatar and other Gulf states have begun a more in-depth analysis of the bank, naming advisors. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts