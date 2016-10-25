Oct 25 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena:

* Shares in the Italian lender were temporarily suspended from trading after rising 2.6 percent at open following the release of new business plan, Q3 results

* Italy's third-largest bank resolved on Tuesday to write down bad loans, lay off a tenth of its staff and raise 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in an overhaul that could shape the fortunes of the country's wider banking sector. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)