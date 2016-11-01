UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 1 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena says:
* acknowledges decision by Corrado Passera to withdraw alternative turnaround plan
* Passera's plan was non-binding, on behalf of investors whose identity was not known
* it has kept national and international regulators updated on Passera's plan from the start
* board regrets Passera's decision to withdraw plan; believes decision based on arguments which board sees as groundless Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts