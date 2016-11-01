Nov 1 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena says:

* acknowledges decision by Corrado Passera to withdraw alternative turnaround plan

* Passera's plan was non-binding, on behalf of investors whose identity was not known

* it has kept national and international regulators updated on Passera's plan from the start

* board regrets Passera's decision to withdraw plan; believes decision based on arguments which board sees as groundless Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)