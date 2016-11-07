Nov 7 Brake maker Brembo:

* Net profit for first 9 months of the year at 186.2 million euros

* Revenue up to Sept. 30 at 1.71 billion euros

* Ebitda margin for first 9 months at 26.3 percent

* order portfolio confirms good growth of revenues also in remainder of year

* looks at coming months with "cautious optimism" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)