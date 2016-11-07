GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Ferrari Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analyst call:
* possible the company may sell "well in excess of 10,000 cars" in 2025, but carmaker does not commit to this
* depends on whether economic conditions that have led to the expansion of the customer base are in place and if carmaker finds a way of dealing with homologation issue connected to CO2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.