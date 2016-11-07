Nov 7 Ferrari Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analyst call:

* possible the company may sell "well in excess of 10,000 cars" in 2025, but carmaker does not commit to this

* depends on whether economic conditions that have led to the expansion of the customer base are in place and if carmaker finds a way of dealing with homologation issue connected to CO2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)