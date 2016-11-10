BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Assicurazioni Generali Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali tells journalists on a conference call:
* There are no changes to expectations for FY operating profit, net profit and dividends compared to business plan Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million