Jan 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:
* appreciates policy direction taken by new U.S. president
* feels comfortable about outlook for U.S. market for next
24 months
* willing to consider strengthening U.S. manufacturing base
even further if economic environment conducive to do so,
including taxes, incentives
* has no reservations about meeting 2018 targets, although
there may be deviations to some numbers
Fiat Chrysler Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer adds:
* at this stage carmaker has made no provisions for any
potential fines after U.S. emissions accusations, talks ongoing
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)