Nov 8 Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler says:

* Nine-month sales at 639.3 million euros, compared with 561.5 million euros in the same period last year

* Nine-month sales are up 14 percent at current and constant exchange rates

* The sales compare with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 638.8 million euros