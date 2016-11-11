Nov 11 Exor:

* Nine-month consolidated profit at 844 million euros, up from 611 million euros a year earlier

* Q3 consolidated profit at 413.9 million euros

* Net asset value stood at $12.073 billion at end-Sept, down from $13.355 billion at the end of 2015