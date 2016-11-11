Nov 11 Unione Di Banche Italiane:

* Shares in the lender rise 4.8 percent after results, leading the Italian banking index which is up 1.4 percent

* UBI said its core capital strengthened in the third quarter and was set to rise further, though it posted a 14 percent yearly drop in third-quarter net profit on falling net interest income and higher contributions to a deposit protection scheme. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)