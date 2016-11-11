Nov 11 Telecom Italia Spa says:

* 1.3 bln euros, 6.125 percent Guaranteed subordinated mandatory convertible bonds due 2016 will convert on Nov.15

* bonds to convert according to a conversion ratio equal to 131,018.75372 into 1,702,850,712 newly issued Telecom Italia ordinary shares

* New shares to represent around 11.2 percent of the ordinary share capital of Telecom Italia, or eight percent on afully diluted basis.