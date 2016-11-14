Nov 14 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena:

* Shares close up 11.4 percent against a flat sector with traders mentioning reports of interest for Italy's third-largest bank's recapitalisation plan from Qatar Investment Authority.

* The bank is expected to soon unveil terms of a debt-to-equity conversion offer that is a key plank of its rescue plan.