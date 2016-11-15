Nov 15 Salvatore Ferragamo:

* Shares in the group are down almost 7 percent, after earlier failing to open

* The company posted on Monday a 0.7 percent fall in 9-month core profits, just below expectations, dragged down by falling revenues in Europe.

* The 9-month results reflect "tough macro conditions, not at all under the company's control, and an uncertain environment at the forthcoming Christmas season," writes a Mediobanca report on Tuesday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)