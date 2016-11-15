BRIEF-Hino Motors Ltd's FY 2016 sales will likely fall 5 pct to about 1.65 trillion Yen - Nikkei
* HINO MOTORS LTD'S FISCAL 2016 SALES WILL LIKELY FALL 5 PERCENT TO ABOUT 1.65 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI
Nov 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles:
* Shares down 2.7 percent in early trade
* Late on Monday the company said it will fight a class-action lawsuit accusing it of cheating on diesel emissions tests. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Effective Jan. 25, board adopted amendments to amended and restated by-laws, primarily to implement proxy access - SEC filing
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)