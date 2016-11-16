BRIEF-Mediaset pay-TV unit ad sales seen up 3-4 pct y/y in 2016-CEO
Nov 16 Mediaset's pay-TV unit CEO Franco Ricci says:
* Mediaset Premium's advertising revenues to rise 3-4 percent in 2016 from previous year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
BRIEF-Singapore Edevelopment to convert US$10.5 mln Hengfai Business Development loan to co's capital
* Is proposing to convert HBD loan in principal amount of US$10.5 million into new shares in capital of co
Fitch: No Rating Impact from BT Italia Problems
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that BT Group Plc's (BT) disclosure this week of reporting inconsistencies at BT Italia and revised guidance for FY17 and FY18 (financial year end March), though material in terms of expected performance, will ultimately have no impact on the group's current ratings (BBB+/Stable). BT has headroom within its rating guidelines. The main downgrade guideline is funds from operations (FFO)