UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 17 Assicurazioni Generali:
* Shares in the Italian insurer are down 1.2 percent in early market trade
* Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told a media call on Thursday that cutting Mediobanca's stake in insurer Generali below 10 percent could be an option.
* The Financial Times reported that the investment bank could lower its Generali holding to as little as 5 percent from the current 13 percent, quoting a person familiar with the matter. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts