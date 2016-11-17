Nov 17 Banca Mediolanum Chief Executive Massimo Doris tells Reuters:

* Group will book net capital gain of around 41.5 million euros from the sale of its 50 percent stake in Banca Esperia to Mediobanca

* Mediobanca said earlier on Thursday it had agreed to acquire full control of the private bank it owned jointly with Mediolanum for 141 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)