Nov 22 Italian oil major Eni says:

* signs framework agreement with General Electric for development of large scale renewable energy projects

* agreement covers a wide range of innovative technologies, including onshore and offshore wind generation, solar power, hybrid gas-renewable projects, electrification of new and existing assets, waste-to-energy projects, the 'green' conversion of mature or decommissioned industrial assets and the deployment of technologies developed by Eni's R&D department