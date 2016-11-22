Nov 22 Italian oil major Eni says:
* signs framework agreement with General Electric for
development of large scale renewable energy projects
* agreement covers a wide range of innovative technologies,
including onshore and offshore wind generation, solar power,
hybrid gas-renewable projects, electrification of new and
existing assets, waste-to-energy projects, the 'green'
conversion of mature or decommissioned industrial assets and the
deployment of technologies developed by Eni's R&D department
