BRIEF-Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
Nov 22 Giuseppe Guzzetti, chairman of Cariplo banking foundation and one of the founders of Italy's bank bailout fund Atlante, says:
* Atlante 2 has enough resources to buy soured loans from Monte dei Paschi and four small banks rescued a year ago
* The future of the fund will be decided after Italy's constitutional referendum due to take place on Dec. 4 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jc6j62) Further company coverage:
* Signs preliminary agreement to buy 100 percent stake in Strandhalle SA for 9.6 million zlotys ($2.37 million) from Marek Sypek and Eberhard Agro Holding Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0528 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)