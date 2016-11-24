UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 24 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena says in a written answer to a shareholder's question:
* Based on end-2015 data, the bank has an estimated 13 billion euros in liabilities that could be hit under bail-in rules to cover losses before the resolution fund can step in Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts