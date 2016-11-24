Nov 24 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Marco Morelli:

* Met with more than 280 investors on capital raising plan in the 70 days since taking over as CEO

* Met with large private equity funds, sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors including hedge funds

* As a rule, such investors take on binding commitments only close to the launch of the subscription offer