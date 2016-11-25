UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 25 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
* The bank's shares close down 13 percent
* Doubts about whether the Tuscan lender would find buyers for a 5 billion euro ($5.3 billion) recapitalisation plan drove shares in the bank lower Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts