Nov 29 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena:

* Shares in lender end up 17.5 percent in the second day of its debt-to-equity swap offer

* Italian banking index gains 4 percent at the end of the session

* Sources said the European Central Bank is ready to temporarily step up the purchase of Italian government bonds if the result of a crucial referendum on Sunday sharply drives up borrowing costs for the euro zone's largest debtor. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)