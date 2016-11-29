Nov 29 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CFO Francesco Mele tells a conference call:

* Bank is negotiating a commitment with anchor investors, "as we speak"

* Bank is not in a position to extend debt swap offer beyond Friday

* ECB approval for share sale lasts until year-end

* Next week will have more information on anchor investor

* Bank will see after referendum if there are conditions to start underwriting

* Commitment with anchor investor likely end of this week or over the weekend

* If the bank secures a good anchor commitment by Monday it should be able to complete the transaction successfully

* If there is not an anchor commitment then the process will not be continued and bonds will be returned Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)