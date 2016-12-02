Dec 2 Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro tells journalists:

* Expects sale of Intesa's stake in Allfunds Bank mutual platform to be "rather quick"

* Does not think Santander will buy Intesa's 50 percent stake in Allfunds

* Santander Asset Management and Intesa Sanpaolo each own 50 percent of Allfunds. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)