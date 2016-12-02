BRIEF-FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.55 PER SHARE
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
Dec 2 Italian publisher Il Sole 24 Ore:
* says its Chief Financial Officer Valentina Montanari resigns
* Giancarlo Coppa will cover the position starting from Dec 5. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* FB Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
SHANGHAI, Jan 27 Chinese banks are hiring blockchain experts as the government pushes use of the technology behind bitcoin to increase transparency and combat fraud in its financial sector.