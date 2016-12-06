Dec 6 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena:

* Shares in the troubled lender fall more than 4 percent at open, but later pare some of the losses; the stock is down 2.3 percent by 0808 GMT

* Measures to allow state aid for the lender are ready but will depend on political developments in coming days, sources familiar with the matter said.

* The lender said separately that the take-up of a debt swap offer that is a crucial plank of its rescue plan totalled a maximum of 1.029 billion euros ($1.11 billion). Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)