Dec 7 Telecom Italia:

* French media group Vivendi held a stake of 23.925 percent in Telecom Italia as of Dec. 5, a filing by Italian market regulator Consob shows

* A Vivendi spokesman says a SEC filing issued on Tuesday, which said the French company had raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 24.19 percent, contained an error and would be rectified to match the numbers issued by Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)