UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 8 Italy's UniCredit says:
* successfully ended placement of equity-linked certificates on Pekao shares
* total aggregate value of offer is around 500 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts