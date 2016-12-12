Dec 12 Intesa Sanpaolo says:

* has received notification of the European Central Bank's final decision on capital requirements as of Jan. 1, 2017 following SREP results

* Overall capital requirement for Common Equity Tier (CET) 1 ratio is 7.25 percent under the transitional arrangements for 2017 and 9.25 percent on a fully-loaded basis

* at end of September bank's transitional CET 1 ratio was 12.8 pct, fully-phased 13 percent