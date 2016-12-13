UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 13 UniCredit:
* Shares down as much as 5.4 percent at open after bank announces 13 billion euro share issue, 18 billion euro bad loan disposals
* Shares cut losses to 0.8 pct and are suspended from trading
* Shares turn higher, up 2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts