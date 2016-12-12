BRIEF-Ledman Optoelectronic expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 150 to 180 pct
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 150 percent to 180 percent, or to be 50.5 million to 56.5 million yuan
Dec 12 Mediaset says:
* found out about Vivendi's taking stake in italian broadcaster only from statement
* sees Vivendi's move as attempt to launch a takeover of Italian broadcaster
* Vivendi move seen as even more serious given that pay-TV dispute between the two contributed to stock price falling around 30 percent
* its main concern to protect shareholders' interests, pursue ongoing legal battle against Vivendi and assess the French group's true intentions Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
HELSINKI, Jan 27 Finnish consumer and industry confidence rose in January to the highest level since 2011, suggesting the Nordic euro-member economy may be on track for a recovery after a decade-long period of stagnation.
* Maximum buyback of own shares with a nominal value of up to 2,150,000 Danish Krone