Dec 12 Mediaset says:

* found out about Vivendi's taking stake in italian broadcaster only from statement

* sees Vivendi's move as attempt to launch a takeover of Italian broadcaster

* Vivendi move seen as even more serious given that pay-TV dispute between the two contributed to stock price falling around 30 percent

* its main concern to protect shareholders' interests, pursue ongoing legal battle against Vivendi and assess the French group's true intentions