BRIEF-Powerhouse Ventures appoints John Hunter as interim chairman
* Resolved to confirm appointment of John Hunter as interim chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 13 Italy's ICBPI says:
* Signs agreement to buy payment services provider Bassilichi in a deal valuing Bassilichi at 230 million euros including debt
* Monte dei Paschi di Siena will sell its 11.74 percent in Bassilichi
* Mediobanca, PwC and Bain&Company advised it on the deal Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Resolved to confirm appointment of John Hunter as interim chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board expects to record a significant decrease in revenue by approximately 40 to 50% for year ended 31 december 2016
* expects to record a significant increase in loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016