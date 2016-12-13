Dec 13 Italy's ICBPI says:

* Signs agreement to buy payment services provider Bassilichi in a deal valuing Bassilichi at 230 million euros including debt

* Monte dei Paschi di Siena will sell its 11.74 percent in Bassilichi

* Mediobanca, PwC and Bain&Company advised it on the deal Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)