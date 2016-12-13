BRIEF-Powerhouse Ventures appoints John Hunter as interim chairman
* Resolved to confirm appointment of John Hunter as interim chairman of company
Dec 13 Banca Carige says:
* The European Central Bank has set a minimum CET1 ratio of 9 percent as of Jan 1, 2017
* The ECB has asked the bank to maintain a total SREP capital requirement of 11.25 percent, this could be lowered if bad loans fall
* The ECB has given bank until Feb. 28 to present a plan to reduce its non-performing loans
* Board expects to record a significant decrease in revenue by approximately 40 to 50% for year ended 31 december 2016
* expects to record a significant increase in loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016