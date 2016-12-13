Dec 13 Banca Carige says:

* The European Central Bank has set a minimum CET1 ratio of 9 percent as of Jan 1, 2017

* The ECB has asked the bank to maintain a total SREP capital requirement of 11.25 percent, this could be lowered if bad loans fall

* The ECB has given bank until Feb. 28 to present a plan to reduce its non-performing loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)