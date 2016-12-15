Dec 15 Italy's communications regulator AGCOM:

* says any operation aimed at concentrating control of Mediaset and Telecom Italia could be illegal

* says will proceed in acquiring all key information on the "operation under way"

* French media giant Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia's main shareholder, has built a 20 percent stake in Mediaset in just three days Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)