UPDATE 1-Fingerprint Cards board member released from custody
STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 Fingerprint Cards board member Lars Soderfjell has denied allegations of insider trading and has been released from custody, his lawyer said on Tuesday.
Dec 19 A spokesman for Italian market watchdog Consob says:
* Consob is looking into all aspects of the Mediaset-Vivendi case
* is exercising all its powers including those of eventually calling in the various sides involved for a hearing Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
MILAN, Jan 24 Milan prosecutors have opened an investigation into BT's Italian unit over alleged false accounting and embezzlement, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, hours after the parent company issued a profit warning linked to the scandal.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.