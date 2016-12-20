UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 20 Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo says:
* bought from Trinity Luxury Brands Holdings the remaining 20 percent in a distribution joint-venture in Korea and South East Asia
* The four companies object of the deal are based in Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand of SEAK area joint venture
* Acquisition part of joint-venture agreement signed in 2012, including a put/call option for the 20 percent stake
* Ferragamo counts 70 stores in Korea and South East Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources